Rolls Royce, Lockheed in $1 bln deal to power Hercules aircraft

LONDON Feb 12 British engine maker Rolls Royce has agreed with Lockheed Martin a deal worth up to $1 billion to deliver 600 engines to power future C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

It said on Wednesday that the agreement secured Rolls Royce's AE 2100 as the engine of choice for all variants of the C-130J to 2025. The engine deal will service United States government and international contract requirements between 2014-18.

"This agreement is a very important step in providing our customers the most affordable airlifter in the world," said Lockheed's Vice President and General Manager for C-130 Programs George Shultz.

"The C-130J Super Hercules has proven the 'value of the power' as the Rolls-Royce AE 2100 propulsion system allows the Super Hercules to perform any mission, anywhere, any time."

On Feb. 3, Lockheed Martin launched the civil variant of the four-engine C-130J Super Hercules.