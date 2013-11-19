REFILE-Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to service Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines

DUBAI Nov 19 Britain's Rolls-Royce Plc
has entered into a strategic agreement with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Aerospace that will allow the government-owned company to
service the manufacturer's Trent XWB engines.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, owned by the emirate's sovereign
wealth fund, aims to be among the world's top three
manufacturers of composite and metal parts for aeroplanes by
2020.
Mubadala will become an approved provider of Trent engine
maintenance, repair and overhaul, Rolls-Royce's first such
designation in the Middle East, according to a statement from
the British firm on Tuesday.
The region will have one of the highest concentrations of
Trent engines globally in the next decade, Rolls-Royce said.
As part of the agreement, the engine manufacturer will also
source $500 million of parts over a 10-year period from
Mubadala.
On Monday, a Mubadala unit signed a deal with Boeing
to supply much as $2.5 billion in advanced composites and
machine metals to the U.S. plane maker. The fund also inked a
deal with Airbus for composite and metallic
aerostructure production in the UAE.
Abu Dhabi's government-owned Etihad Airways ordered $5
billion Trent XWB engines on Monday.