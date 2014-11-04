Rolls Royce to cut 2,600 staff, appoints new CFO

BRIEF-Microvision Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
LONDON Nov 4 British engineer Rolls-Royce said it would cut 2,600 jobs over the next 18 months, slashing costs just three weeks after a major profit warning.
The group also appointed David Smith as its chief financial officer, replacing Mark Morris who has decided to leave the company after 27 years.
The job cuts will cost an extra 120 million pounds ($192 million) over the next two years, before reducing spend by around 80 million pounds once the changes have been fully implemented.
"We are taking determined management action and accelerating our progress on cost," said Chief Executive John Rishton. "The measures announced today will not be the last, however they will contribute towards Rolls-Royce becoming a stronger and more profitable company."
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.