REFILE-Rolls Royce profits rise, sees flat 2014

LONDON Feb 13 Britain's Rolls Royce
exceeded expectations with a 23 percent rise in full year profit
on Thursday, and forecast 2014 profits to be flat on the back of
declining defence and marine revenues, before growth resumes in
2015.
Rolls, the world's second-largest aircraft engine maker
behind U.S. group General Electric, reported on Thursday
2013 underlying pretax profit of 1.76 billion pounds ($2.92
billion), up from 1.43 billion pounds in 2012. Underlying
revenue rose 27 percent to 15.5 billion pounds.
The company was expected to post average full-year pretax
profit of between 1.36 billion pounds and 1.89 billion pounds
according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 19 analysts.
It also raised its dividend by 13 percent to 22 pence per
share. Its order book increased by 19 percent to 71.6 billion
pounds.