Romania gets green light to export pork to China

BUCHAREST, March 17 European Union member Romania, has gained approval to export frozen pork to the Chinese market, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

"China's decision to import pork from Romania is a great achievement for our economy ... today we can talk about a concrete step towards durable develoopment of our farming sector," minister Daniel Constantin said in a statement.

He added that Smithfield Romania SA, a unit of U.S. group Smithfield Foods Inc has an official letter from Chinese authorities regarding aapproval for its registration in the Asian state.