Three international firms file bids to buy Romanian copper

BUCHAREST, Sept 2 Three international companies
have filed preliminary bids to buy copper concentrate from
Romania's biggest copper miner, Cupru Min, the economy ministry
said on Monday.
In July, state-owned Cupru Min said it aimed to sell up to
331,890 tonnes of copper concentrate in a seven-year contract at
a starting price of $6,900 per tonne.
The three firms are Turkish industrial group Yildirim
Holding, Dutch-based trading house Trafigura - the world's third
biggest trader in raw materials - and London-listed Glencore
.
Romania backed out of a deal last year to sell Cupru Min,
which needs investment and upgrades, to Canada's Roman Copper
Corp. It has estimated reserves of 900,000 metric tonnes of
copper, or about 60 percent of Romania's estimated total.
Copper rose 2 percent on Monday as strong manufacturing data
from top metals consumer China boosted optimism about metals
demand prospects.