Romania opens books for 10-year dollar bond-Deputy FinMin

BUCHAREST Jan 31 Romania has opened the books on a 10-year benchmark dollar denominated bond issue on the U.S. market, with guidance set around 7 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bond would be Romania's second foreign issue under a 3-year programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion euros. It kicked off the programme in June 2011 when it sold 1.5 billion euros in five-year euro-denominated bonds.

Dragoi confirmed an earlier report from Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR.

Romania is rated at Baa3 by Moody's, and BBB- by Fitch Ratings. Standard & Poor's rates Romania below investment grade at BB+. All three ratings have stable outlooks.

The lead managers for the issue are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.