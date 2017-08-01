FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Romania commits to keep annual defence spending at 2 pct of GDP until 2026
#海航
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
半岛局势
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
深度分析
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
国际财经
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午2点39分 / 1 天前

Romania commits to keep annual defence spending at 2 pct of GDP until 2026

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - NATO member Romania will spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defence every year for the next nine years, a military procurement plan for 2017-2026 showed on Tuesday.

Romania, one of the United States' staunchest allies in eastern Europe along with Poland, spent 1.7 percent of GDP in 2016 on defence and hit the NATO target of 2 percent this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made more expenditure his priority for NATO, using his first alliance meeting in May to scold European leaders about historically low spending levels.

Romania would spend a total 9.8 billion euros ($11.6 billion) on modernising its military under the new plan, endorsed by Romania's Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), a CSAT statement said.

The CSAT gave no further details about the plan, but said: "Consideration will be given to involving the national defence industry, which needs to be modernised and develop adequate military production capabilities."

In June, the U.S. State Department said it approved the possible sale of seven Patriot missile defence systems worth $3.9 billion to Romania. The prime contractors would be Raytheon Co and Lockheed, it said.

The Patriot missiles would be part of an integrated air defence system comprising six newly acquired F-16 fighter jets as Romania is bringing its forces up to NATO standards and retiring outdated communist-era MiGs.

Romania, hosts a U.S. ballistic missile defence station and has contributed troops to U.S.-led and NATO campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow views the missile shield in eastern Europe as a "great danger" and Moscow will be forced to respond by enhancing its own missile strike capability. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below