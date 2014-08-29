Romania - Factors to watch on Aug 29

BUCHAREST Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PARTY-SWAPPING

Romania's government approved a temporary emergency ordinance on Thursday to let local administrations change political affiliations in a pre-election move it says will unblock policymaking but which critics say threatens democracy.

FUNDING BUFFER

Romania's hard currency financing buffer stood at 6.5 billion euros (8.56 billion US dollar) on Aug. 26 the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

FORD ROMANIA

Ford Motor Co. F.N will halt production at its Romanian car factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets fell across the board on Thursday after Ukraine's president said Russian forces had been "brought into" his country, with the region's most liquid currencies, bonds and many of its stocks extending early losses.

VOLKSBANK

Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is to hold talks with its shareholders on measures to boost capital as it faces up to a shortfall likely to emerge by 2017, it said on Thursday.

ENEL ROMANIA

Some Romanian companies are interested in taking over some of Enel's Romanian power distribution operations, Energy Minister Razvan Nicolescu said on Thursday. Italian energy group Enel said earlier this month it aims to sell its distribution and sales assets in Romania by the end of the year.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------