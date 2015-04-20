版本:
Romania's Fondul aims for April 29 secondary listing in London

BUCHAREST, April 20 Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea aims for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange on or around April 29, it said on Monday.

"The Fund Manager would like to announce that The Bank of New York Mellon has been appointed by the Fund to act as depositary bank in relation to the GDR facility and that the admission to trading of the GDRs on the LSE is expected to take place on or around 29 April 2015." it said in a statement.

Manager Grzegorz Konieczny said in January the planned secondary listing could happen in April-May pending approval from the country's financial regulator ASF. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

