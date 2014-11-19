Ford Romania to lay off 20 pct of staff

BUCHAREST Nov 19 Ford Motor Co will lay
off about 680 people at its Romanian division next year, or some
20 percent of the staff, as it adjusts to a weak European
market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
Ford took over struggling Romanian carmaker Automobile
Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there two
years ago. However, low demand has led to regular production
stoppages each month for more than a year.
"To help better secure the competitiveness of the Craiova
facility, and to control operational costs, it is necessary to
take further measures to adjust production volumes to the
current market demand," Ford Romania said in a statement.
"This also requires a reduction in the workforce."
The firm said it will first implement a voluntary redundancy
programme both at its car division and at its engine production
unit, giving employees until Dec. 18 to choose.
"These actions are intended to best utilise the remaining
workforce at Craiova and to meet current and expected future
production requirements as Ford continues to seek opportunities
to source a second vehicle in Craiova."
