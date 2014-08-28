版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 29日 星期五 00:07 BJT

Ford to halt Romanian production in Sept-report

BUCHAREST Aug 28 Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.

Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later. Ford Romania, which employs about 4,000 people, has regularly stopped production for several days a month for over one year. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐