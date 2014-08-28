Ford to halt Romanian production in Sept-report

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
BUCHAREST Aug 28 Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.
Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later. Ford Romania, which employs about 4,000 people, has regularly stopped production for several days a month for over one year. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute