UPDATE 1-Romania set to reject Canadian gold mine-PM

BUCHAREST, Sept 9 Romanian legislators are set
to reject a Canadian project seeking to open Europe's biggest
open-cast gold mine in the Carpathians due to widespread
opposition, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday.
"Basically, today we must rapidly begin the rejection
proceedings in the senate, then in the lower house, and that's
it," Ponta told reporters. "It's very clear a decision was
taken."
"As long as it's undoubtedly clear that there's a majority
who opposes it, it's useless to continue and prolong it ...
political leaders have had their say on the issue."
Rosia Montana Gold Corporation believed Romania's
parliament would vote in favour of the company's plan despite
ongoing street protests against the project, a company director
had said.
Thousands of people in cities across Romania took to the
streets on Sept 1 against the venture, which aims to use cyanide
to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver, and
protests have continued in the capital Bucharest since.