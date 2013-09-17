Romania to decide fate of gold mine in November

| BUCHAREST, Sept 17
BUCHAREST, Sept 17 Romania's parliament voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday to create a special commission to
assess plans by a Canadian company to set up Europe's biggest
open-cast gold mine in the Carpathian Mountains.
The commission, made up of 21 deputies and senators, has
until Oct. 20 to issue a report on a government-backed bill to
give Canadian miner Gabriel Resources a green light to
develop the Rosia Montana site. The report will be submitted to
parliament for a vote, expected in early November, legislators
said.
The leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta
approved a draft law to allow the project to go ahead in August
following a deal to raise the state's stake in the business and
the level of gold royalties.
But Ponta said this month that parliament was set to reject
the project because of mounting resistance from the public and
many political leaders, who are concerned about its impact on
the environment.
Thousands of people in cities across Romania have staged
protests over the past two weeks against the mine project, which
would use cyanide to extract 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes
of silver from the picturesque mountain region. The company says
the process is safe.
Protesters also gathered in Rosia Montana at the weekend to
support the project, which they said would create jobs.
Ponta went underground on Sunday to meet 33 miners who had
staged a five-day sit-in to demand the mine project go ahead,
saying jobs would be lost if it failed. They ended their protest
after Ponta promised them a parliamentary inquiry.
"We need to finish our work by October 20th," a member of
the commission, who declined to be named, told Reuters. "A vote
may be held in a parliament session in early November.
"The commission can endorse or change the government's
bill," the official said without elaborating.
On Monday, Ponta's rival, President Traian Basescu, who has
backed the gold mine project, said the government should
withdraw its bill from parliament, saying to pass legislation
targeting a single company through the assembly was
unconstitutional. If a challenge is filed after the bill clears
parliament, a court will convene to issue a ruling.
Gabriel Resources has been seeking the necessary permits for
the mine for the past 14 years. The company, whose largest
shareholder - hedge fund Paulson & Co - has a 16 percent stake,
said it may resort to legal action if Romania rejects the plan.