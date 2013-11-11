Romanian commission set to reject gold mine project

BUCHAREST Nov 11 A special Romanian parliament
commission is set to reject a draft bill that would allow
Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd to set up Europe's
biggest open-cast gold mine in the Carpathians, the senate
speaker said on Monday.
Gabriel has been waiting 14 years for approval to use
cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in
the town of Rosia Montana. The state also holds a minority stake
in the mine.
Earlier this year, the government of Prime Minister Victor
Ponta proposed a bill to speed up the project by setting strict
deadlines for the approval process.
The bill, which triggered countrywide protests against the
mine, prompted parliament to set up a commission to assess the
bill. It is expected to file its report on Monday.
"The current government bill will be rejected," said Crin
Antonescu, senate speaker and the head of the liberal party, a
member of the ruling coalition.