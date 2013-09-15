Romanian gold miners end underground protest after PM's visit

| BUCHAREST, Sept 15
BUCHAREST, Sept 15 Romanian gold miners who
staged a five-day protest underground against plans to halt
development of the site ended their sit-in on Sunday after the
prime minister went into the pit to meet them.
"I promised them a parliamentary commission to assess the
proposed mine (before a vote in parliament)," said Prime
Minister Victor Ponta, who wore a white miner's cap and green
overalls and was surrounded by cheering miners.
Thirty three workers had blockaded themselves into the Rosia
Montana site 300 metres below ground and threatened to go on
hunger strike over fears jobs would be lost if plans by Canada's
Gabriel Resources' to set up Europe's biggest open-cast
gold mine did not go ahead.
Rosia Montana in the Carpathian Mountains in northern
Romania is the site of Roman-era gold works where archaeological
conservation works were being carried out.
The government approved a draft law to allow the mine
project to go ahead in August. But Ponta said last week
lawmakers were set to reject the Canadian company's 14-year bid
to develop the mine due to mounting resistance from the public
and political leaders, who are worried about its impact on the
environment.
Thousands of people in cities across Romania have staged
demonstrations in past weeks against the mine project, including
10,000 in the capital Bucharest on Sunday, where they blocked a
main boulevard.
Thousands also gathered in Rosia Montana on Sunday to
support the mine development and protest against widespread
poverty in the area, arguing the plan would create jobs.
The mine project would use cyanide to extract 314 tonnes of
gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver. The company says the technology
is safe.
"Save Rosia Montana," read banners in Bucharest in protests
attended by mainly young, educated people. "Save Rosia Montana
people," read posters in Rosia.
Ponta's Infrastructure Ministry said on Thursday Romania
would have a hard time defending itself in court if it rejects
the plans by Gabriel Resources.
Gabriel, whose largest shareholder, hedge fund Paulson & Co,
has a 16 percent stake, said it may resort to legal action.
Romania, which joined the European Union in 2007, resorted
to IMF-led aid in 2009 after years of recession and is in dire
need of investment, including in its mining, energy and farming
sectors.
A vote in parliament on the mine has yet to be scheduled but
political sources said it could be called as early as next week
after the special commission has its say.