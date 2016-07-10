Romania in talks aimed at attracting third carmaker -economy minister

BUCHAREST, July 10 Romania's government is in talks with two leading carmakers about the possibility of opening a production plant in the European Union state, Economy Minister Costin Borc said on Sunday.

The Romanian auto industry is a big contributor to the eastern European country's economy, with Ford and Renault-owned Dacia drawn by a skilled labour force and a flat 16 percent tax on profit. Romania is also home to many car parts manufacturers and research centres.

"There are discussions about a third production plant in Romania by a large international automaker," Borc told television station Digi24.

He did not reveal names but said that the government was in discussions with a European producer and another from outside the continent. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by David Goodman)