Romania's Petrom, ExxonMobil to resume Black Sea gas drilling

BUCHAREST, June 25 Romania's top oil and gas
firm, Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, and ExxonMobil will resume exploration
drilling in their offshore Black Sea block at the end of this
year or in early 2014, the company said.
The two companies have completed a 3D seismic study on the
Neptun block and contracted a drilling rig from Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc which they will use for exploration.
ExxonMobil and Petrom "expect to invest up to U.S. $1
billion in the exploration programme, which comprises the 3D
survey now completed and further exploration and appraisal
drilling," Petrom said in a statement.