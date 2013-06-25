Romania's Petrom, ExxonMobil to resume Black Sea gas drilling

BUCHAREST, June 25 Romania's top oil and gas firm, Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV , and ExxonMobil will resume exploration drilling in their offshore Black Sea block at the end of this year or in early 2014, the company said.

The two companies have completed a 3D seismic study on the Neptun block and contracted a drilling rig from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc which they will use for exploration.

ExxonMobil and Petrom "expect to invest up to U.S. $1 billion in the exploration programme, which comprises the 3D survey now completed and further exploration and appraisal drilling," Petrom said in a statement.