Failed power grab puts Romanian PM in tight spot

* Strains grow in governing alliance
* Victory in December election far from assured
* Doubts over economic policy persist
By Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Sept 27 After four months in power
and a failed attempt to oust the president, Romanian Prime
Minister Victor Ponta is under fire at home and abroad, with his
coalition under strain before an election in December when
victory is now far from assured.
Ponta, a leftist Social Democrat, seemed to have it all when
he became the European Union's youngest prime minister in May,
his alliance with liberals enjoying a robust parliamentary
majority and opinion poll ratings above 60 percent.
Now the man who was supposed to represent a change of guard
for his party, successors to the Communists of late dictator
Nicolae Ceausescu, is under strain.
Rather than tackling the many problems of the EU's second
poorest country, Ponta's term so far has been dominated by his
party's attempt to overthrow President Traian Basescu, which has
provoked conflict with the judiciary, concern in Brussels and
uncertainty among investors over a deal with the IMF.
"The governing parties have come across as trying to secure
all the levers of power without regard to democratic checks, and
the very negative reaction of western states has shaken
confidence," said Sergiu Miscoiu, an analyst at the CESPRI
political think-tank.
Five years after joining the EU, Romania has made little
progress under a series of short-lived governments in reforming
its state-dominated economy and fighting widespread corruption.
B a s ic problems which most EU countries overcame decades ago,
such as running water supplies for all, remain unsolved.
Instead, many Romanians feel sidelined within the EU.
Brussels is monitoring its respect for the rule of law and its
drive against corruption, and the country remains excluded from
the passport-free Schengen area.
"We hope that following the elections in December, the
political turmoil will end and the authorities will focus more
on improving the country's economic situation," said Grzegorz
Konieczny, who runs Fondul Proprietatea, a 3.4 billion
euro fund that holds stakes in dozens of Romanian companies.
AUSTERITY AND CRONYISM
Ponta, a former prosecutor and amateur motor rally driver
who turned 40 last week, won power in a parliamentary confidence
vote which toppled the previous centre-right prime minister
after just three months in office.
His Social Liberal Union (USL), a fragile alliance of social
democrats and liberals, drew on discontent with austerity and
cronyism to dispatch the old Basescu-allied government. Then it
set its sights on the president himself.
The new government issued more than 40 emergency decrees in
its first two months, allowing it to bypass parliament and
limiting the powers of the Constitutional Court.
Ponta accused Basescu, a former oil tanker captain, of
blocking government policies and turning a blind eye to
corruption. The USL used its parliamentary majority to suspend
the centre-right pr e sident and called a referendum in July on
his impeachment.
Of those who voted, 88 percent backed Basescu's impeachment
but the turnout was only 46 percent. The Constitutional Court,
which had ruled that at least half the electorate should vote,
threw out the result and the president was re-instated.
As tensions rose between the government and judiciary , the
Strasbourg-based Council of Europe said the Constitutional Court
had asked for help in protecting its independence from political
pressure. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso also
expressed his deep concern to Ponta about allegations of
pressure being applied to judges on the court.
With Basescu back in office, Ponta has tried to portray the
incidents as mere fallout from disputes at home.
"I don't like those who come to make denunciations in
Brussels or Strasbourg hoping this will help them at home, but
on the other hand I don't think we should battle the European
Commission over our domestic wars," he said.
Ponta played down the possibility of trying again to oust
the president for now. "I don't think we can take such a
decision today and such a risk for the country. Romania must
avoid a crisis of the same depth in the future," he added.
LOST CREDIBILITY
The rows with Basescu and the court have hurt international
trust in Ponta. " Where is the guarantee it won't happen again?"
said an EU diplomat. "Regaining the lost credibility with
external partners will be neither easy nor quick."
The turbulence has also raised doubts among investors over
how closely Romania will stick to the reforms required under its
5 billion euro aid deal, which is led by the International
Monetary Fund and is needed to shore up investor confidence.
The cost of insuring Romanian debt against default rocketed
and the leu currency plunged to all-time lows over the summer.
While the government has largely stuck to the headline
targets of the 2011-2013 aid deal, bringing down the budget
deficit, Romania has consistently failed to use EU funds fully,
privatise and reform its failing state-owned companies or
overhaul its outdated energy production.
The presidential dispute has an additional twist. Soon after
coming to power, Ponta was accused of plagiarism in the thesis
which earned him a doctorate in law.
Ponta accused Basescu of planting the charges but the row
took off when former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase, a political
ally who supervised Ponta's disputed doctorate, was jailed for
corruption. Nastase tried to kill himself and Ponta once again
blamed the president, claiming he controlled the courts and had
orchestrated the conviction.
Nastase's case was an overdue signal that Bucharest was
finally getting serious on graft, and anti-corruption experts
say this may have prompted Ponta's rush to oust Basescu. The
president has the final say on nominated judges and prosecutors.
With 19 members of parliament from Ponta's alliance and
several from the opposition under investigation, both sides want
to keep their people out of jail and the EU is monitoring the
appointment of a new chief prosecutor and anti-corruption chief.
All the turbulence is also undermining what little faith
Romanians still have in the political class.
"The issue is politicians put their well-being first rather
than the country's. This is something that needs to be changed,"
said Madalin Teodoroiu, a 26-year old junior architect.
SHOWING THE STRAIN
The USL, formed last year, could still win an outright
majority of seats in parliament in December. But failing to
remove Basescu has knocked its popularity, which polls now put
at just above 50 percent, and the USL is showing the strain.
"This alliance was created so that everybody would win, and
at the moment they are starting to lose," said Adrian Basaraba,
a political science professor at the University of Timisoara.
A gap is widening between Ponta's Social Democrats and the
smaller Liberals (PNL), led by the older and gaffe-prone Crin
Antonescu. Ponta has warned his party members to keep their
opinions private or risk exclusion from the election race.
"Together with the PNL we have failed, so it is being
considered as a joint failure - though Crin Antonescu is seen by
many as the main culprit," said one senior Social Democrat.
Basescu will nominate the prime minister after the election,
and if the USL falls short of a majority he could ask a
conservative ally to form a coalition. Even if the USL scores an
outright win, Basescu has a record of trying to split alliances
and has said he will never again appoint Ponta.
"We are all aware that this close to elections we have to
stick together, whether we want to or not," said one USL member
of parliament.