Romanian PM replaces ministers in cabinet reshuffle

BUCHAREST Aug 6 Romania's leftist Prime
Minister Victor Ponta replaced his justice, foreign and three
other ministers in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, saying he
wanted to change the government's strategy after his interior
minister quit.
Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) is embroiled in a battle
to oust suspended President Traian Basescu, which has stalled
policymaking, plunged the leu currency to record lows, raised
concerns over Romania's IMF-led aid deal and drawn criticism
from abroad.
The Constitutional Court has postponed a decision on whether
to validate a July 29 referendum to impeach Basescu in which a
majority agreed with his dismissal but failed to reach the
required 50 percent turnout threshold.
Earlier on Monday, Interior Minister Ioan Rus resigned,
citing political pressure in the wake of the Court's
postponement. Ponta replaced him, along the public
administration minister, the foreign and justice ministers, and
the minister in charge of parliament relations.
"I hope that by the end of this evening they will be sworn
in," Ponta told reporters.