Romanian PM Ponta says will implement court ruling on referendum

BUCHAREST Aug 21 Romanian Prime Minister Victor
Ponta said on Tuesday he would respect and implement a ruling by
the Contitutional Court that struck down a referendum to oust
his rival, President Traian Basescu.
"I want to send a signal of stability to Romanians: The
court decision will be respected and implemented," Ponta told a
news conference.
The court ruled earlier on Tuesday that a July 29
government-sponsored referendum to remove Basescu was invalid
because turnout failed ot meet the required 50 percent
threshold, despite the goverment's argument that an update to
voter lists may lower the quorum.