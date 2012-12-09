Romania PM says his alliance won stable mandate

UPDATE 2-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
BUCHAREST Dec 9 Romania's parliamentary election has given the ruling leftist alliance a mandate for the next four years and the ability to pursue long term projects, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday.
His leftist governing Social Liberal Union (USL) won a clear victory in the election and is headed for a majority of seats, exit polls showed. Ponta said it was his responsibility to lead the government again.
"We have a huge advantage. Starting tomorrow, we can talk projects for the next four years ... because we have peace and stability," Ponta told reporters in his constituency in Targu Jiu.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.