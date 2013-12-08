Chevron resumes Romania shale search operations after protest

BUCHAREST Dec 8 U.S. oil major Chevron
started work again at its shale exploration site in eastern
Romania on Sunday, a day after hundreds of anti-fracking
protesters stopped operations there.
Chevron said equipment had been damaged after protesters
broke through wire mesh fences around its site near the small
town of Pungesti.
"Chevron can confirm that it has resumed activities ...
While we respect the right of individuals to express their
opinions, it should be done within the law," it said in a
statement.
On Saturday, about 300 riot police were deployed in
Pungesti, 340 km (210 miles) northeast of Bucharest, to try to
prevent an equal number of protesters, mostly locals, from
getting into the Chevron site. Some broke through however.
Thousands have rallied across the country in recent months
to protest against government support for shale exploration and
a separate drive to set up Europe's largest open cast gold mine
in Transylvania.
Chevron, which also has rights to explore three licence
blocks near the Black Sea, does not have plans to use fracking
under its five-year exploration programme.