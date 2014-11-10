版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 19:43 BJT

Chevron has yet to finish Romania shale gas assessment

BUCHAREST Nov 10 U.S. energy major Chevron has yet to complete an assessment of Romania's natural gas potential from shale, it said, one day after the country's prime minister said "it looks like we fought very hard for something that we do not have."

Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday, in the middle of a presidential campaign ahead of a Nov. 16 runoff, that Romania has fought hard to discover shale gas that apparently does not exist, without elaborating.

"Chevron is analyzing the data gathered during its drilling and seismic operations to further understand the resource potential of natural gas from shale," Chevron told Reuters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐