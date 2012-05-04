Romania promises shale gas, gold mine rethinks

* New government also plans analysis of gold mine
* Reaffirms IMF pledges
* Expected to win parliament backing on Monday
BUCHAREST, May 4 Romania's new leftist
government, expected to gain parliament's backing on Monday,
pledged a moratorium on shale gas exploration and will analyse
whether to continue with Europe's largest open-cast gold mine
project.
Prime Minister-designate Victor Ponta also confirmed
previous pledges to work with the International Monetary Fund
and to restore public sector wages after they were cut by a
quarter in 2010 to keep the country's budget gap under control.
The governing programme, sent to Reuters on Friday, promised
"the immediate institution of a moratorium on shale gas
exploration until the finalising of studies which are currently
being undertaken at the European level".
The previous government, toppled in a confidence vote last
week, awarded Chevron Corp exploration rights for three
blocks of 670,000 acres (270,000 hectares) in Constanta province
by the Black Sea in March.
So far protests against the major U.S. energy company's
plans have involved only some thousands of people in Romania,
but neighbouring Bulgaria as well as France have halted all
exploration for shale deposits due to environmental concerns.
It will also investigate whether a plan by Rosia Montana
Gold Corporation (RMGC), majority-owned by Canada's Gabriel
Resources Ltd, is in the national interest.
The project aims to use cyanide to extract 314 tonnes of
gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in the western Romanian county
of Alba but has dragged on for 14 years, still needs an
environmental permit and has drawn fierce opposition.