Romania proposes extending debt scheme to cover Swiss franc borrowers

BUCHAREST Jan 21 Romania has proposed extending an existing scheme to reschedule the debts of the country's poorest people to cover the holders of Swiss franc-denominated loans, to protect them from the currency's surge, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Homebuyers across central and eastern Europe took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgage loans at attractively low interest rates in the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.

"We proposed lifting the maximum personal income ceiling to qualify for this programme for Swiss franc borrowers," Finance Minister Darius Valcov told reporters after holding talks with MPs in a budget and finance committee.

Valcov, who said Volksbank Romania has 42 percent of the country's franc loans, said the ceiling will be hiked to 3,000 lei ($770) per month from 2,200: "This way, about 75 percent of franc borrowers will qualify against 51 percent at present."

Earlier in the day, Raiffeisen Bank Romania said it was cutting interest rates for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from Jan 23. ($1 = 3.8942 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams)