Romania proposes extending debt scheme to cover Swiss franc borrowers

BUCHAREST Jan 21 Romania has proposed extending
an existing scheme to reschedule the debts of the country's
poorest people to cover the holders of Swiss franc-denominated
loans, to protect them from the currency's surge, the finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Homebuyers across central and eastern Europe took out Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage loans at attractively low interest
rates in the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.
"We proposed lifting the maximum personal income ceiling to
qualify for this programme for Swiss franc borrowers," Finance
Minister Darius Valcov told reporters after holding talks with
MPs in a budget and finance committee.
Valcov, who said Volksbank Romania has 42 percent of the
country's franc loans, said the ceiling will be hiked to 3,000
lei ($770) per month from 2,200: "This way, about 75 percent of
franc borrowers will qualify against 51 percent at present."
Earlier in the day, Raiffeisen Bank Romania said it was
cutting interest rates for clients with Swiss franc loans
effective from Jan 23.
($1 = 3.8942 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams)