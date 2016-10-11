Romania postpones vote to approve Swiss franc loan conversion

BUCHAREST Oct 11 Romania's lower house of
parliament on Tuesday postponed to next week a final vote to
approve a bill to help Swiss franc borrowers convert their
mortgage loans into local leu currency at historical rates, due
to the lack of a quorum.
"It's a technicality, there were not enough deputies present
in parliament today to vote," Social Democrat deputy
Nicolae-Ciprian Nica said.
The vote, a rubberstamp given overwhelming support from
Romania's main political groupings, including leftists and
centrists, will be scheduled most likely for Monday, he added.
Deputies have previously agreed to convert all loans of up
to 250,000 Swiss francs at the exchange rate they were taken.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)