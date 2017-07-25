FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Romania's PM scraps plan to enforce "solidarity" tax for high earners
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午9点50分 / 1 天内

Romania's PM scraps plan to enforce "solidarity" tax for high earners

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Romania's Social Democrat-led government scrapped a plan to introduce a so-called solidarity tax for top earners, after an assessment had shown it would not bring in much money, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Tuesday.

It was the second tax plan to be scrapped in a matter of days.

Last week, Tudose said his coalition government had dropped a plan to tax companies' turnover, due to sharply negative market reaction and criticism from centrist President Klaus Iohannis as well as local and foreign investors.

In late June, the ruling coalition had announced changes to major taxes due in 2018, including replacing a corporate flat tax of 16 percent on profit with a progressive tax on turnover.

The tax plans -- and a quickly ditched idea to end a mandatory, multi-billion private pension scheme for those under 35 -- beat down stocks and the leu currency.

"Today's conclusion is that we can treat this planned (solidarity) tax as 'discussed and forgotten'," Tudose told reporters.

"We won't enforce any measures that could be a burden to the population's budget. In this specific case, the disturbance was too great (to worth being enforced)."

Other tax measures the government was considering in June included a cut in income tax to 10 percent, and a move to cut social security contributions by 4.25 percentage points to 35 percent and have only workers, not their employers pay them.

It was unclear when or how these changes would come in.

Tudose reiterated the government's commitment to keep the 2017 budget gap at or under EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

Loose fiscal plans have worried the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund over missing budget targets. The Commission expects Romania to run the European Union's largest deficits this year and next at around 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below