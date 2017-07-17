FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
Romanian PM says scraps plan to tax companies' turnover
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午11点49分 / 2 天内

Romanian PM says scraps plan to tax companies' turnover

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BUCHAREST, July 17 (Reuters) - Romania's Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Monday the government has scrapped a plan to replace a corporate tax on profit with a tax on turnover, reflecting the outcome of preliminary calculations by the finance ministry.

"We considered this issue closed ... this tax won't be enforced anymore," Tudose told reporters after a meeting of the ruling coalition. "This move was endorsed by our (coalition's) leader, figures were presented to back it up."

In late June, the ruling Social Democrats announced plans to overhaul taxation next year, weakening stocks and the leu currency and prompting criticism from President Klaus Iohannis and investors' associations.

Tudose also said a planned solidarity tax for top earners was still under assessment and could be enforced, and reiterated a comitment to keep the 2017 budget deficit at or under the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below