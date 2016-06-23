'Focus on cars', IT pioneer tells Romania's rising software stars

* Software developers should seek growth in cars, global
services
* Romanian IT sector posts 3.1 bln euro turnover in 2015
* Tech expertise stems from communist education drive
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, June 23 Romania has emerged as one of
Europe's most active technology hubs, with the IT industry
posting stellar growth and benefiting from a highly-skilled
local labour pool as well as one of the fastest internet speeds
in the world.
To keep up momentum and cement its reputation, Romania's
best-known technology pioneer says local developers should focus
on creating software for the car and global services industries
-- shunning local market needs in favour of more mature,
lucrative sectors.
Multinational companies such as Oracle, IBM and Intel have
set up in the former communist country in customer support,
business process outsourcing and software development, and young
entrepreneurs have launched a wave of new startups, creating an
industry with turnover of 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in
2015.
IT is becoming ever more important to the national economy
-- the sector exports around 70 percent of its output, and could
generate around 3 percent of GDP in three years' time, according
to an industry study.
"The Romanian technology industry doesn't stand a chance if
it develops products exclusively for the local market, because
its needs are 10-15 years behind that of mature markets," said
Florin Talpes, chief executive of Bitdefender, a home-grown
cyber security company with half a billion users worldwide.
"If we look at which Romanian markets are mature and state
of the art, that is where I would recommend developing
technology industries," he told Reuters in an interview.
Romania's auto industry is one of the eastern European
country's main growth drivers, through carmaker Dacia, owned by
French Renault and Ford. Romania is also home to
countless car parts producers and research centres.
"Intelligent cars, connected cars are a main theme in at
least five of these research and development centres," said
59-year-old Talpes.
Set up in the 1960s after Romania signed a licence contract
with Renault, Dacia cars were for decades the ubiquitous
automobile of communist Romania.
Renault acquired Dacia in 1999 and the no-frills brand has
since developed into a top seller for Renault, which is working
on driver-less technology and car connectivity -- enabling
occupants to connect to the Internet and cloud services.
Another potential growth area was the IT services sector,
where local software engineers should develop value-added
products for the dominant multinationals present in Romania.
UNEXPECTED LEGACY
Romania's technology expertise is partly the result of a
1980s education drive spearheaded by the communist dictator
Nicolae Ceausescu. With schools already leaning heavily towards
science and mathematics, he promoted computer research and
technology to promote pride in the nation - laying the
foundations for a wave of tech-savy youngsters decades later.
Romania has even made a name for itself in hacking. A 24
year-old Romanian, Razvan Cernaianu, hacked the Pentagon, NASA
and Britain's Royal Navy several years ago. Some also honed
their skills through software piracy.
There are roughly 14,000 IT firms active in Romania,
employing over 75,000 people, according to a study by industry
body ARIES Transilvania.
The government's Invest Romania unit, says the IT and
Communications sector could be worth 4 billion euros by 2020 -
up from 2.1 billion in 2013, with year-on-year growth of 9
percent. The country has more engineers per capita in the sector
than the US, India, China or Russia, it says.
According to the most recent figures, 2014 saw 3.6 billion
euros worth of foreign investment into the sector.
The IT product development sector was not without problems,
Talpes said, including difficult access to financing, lack of
business and marketing skills, as well as a shortage of
programmers and a need for the education sector to catch up with
the times.
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
