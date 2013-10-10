版本:
Romania to tender 36 offshore and onshore oilfields

BUCHAREST Oct 10 Romania plans to launch tenders for 28 onshore and 8 Black Sea offshore oil fields, officials from the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM) said.

ANRM sources quoted by business newspaper Ziarul Financial would not give a timeframe for the tenders.

Similar tenders took place in 2010 when 20 out of 30 auctioned fields were leased.

In a 2010 tender, U.S. oil major Chevron acquired rights to explore for shale gas in three blocks totalling 670,000 acres (270,000 hectares) near the Black Sea.

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom said last month it will not disregard opportunities to acquire shale gas acreage if it proves feasible.

