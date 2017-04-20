Romania intends to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. to boost defences

| BUCHAREST, April 20
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to
buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help
protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on
Thursday.
The plan will be a key part of the European Union country's
plan to modernise its military, benefiting from a gradual
increase in annual spending.
The defence budget in Romania -- a NATO member since 2004
and one of Washington's staunchest allies in eastern Europe
along with Poland -- was 1.7 percent of gross domestic product
in 2016 and was set at 2.0 percent this year.
"The Patriot missile defence system is part of the
multi-level air defence system of Romania's airspace. We're
assessing all options to develop this (acquisition) programme,"
General Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, chief of General Staff told
reporters.
"It is important to say the programme will start this year."
The missiles would be part of an integrated air defence
system comprising six newly acquired F-16 fighter jets as
Romania is bringing its forces up to NATO standards and retiring
outdated communist-era MiGs.
The official would not elaborate on the size of the planned
acquisition nor say how much money had been earmarked for it.
Poland expects to sign a $7.6 billion deal with Raytheon to
buy eight Patriot missile defence systems by the end of this
year, its Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said last month.
Romania, a country of 20 million people, hosts a U.S.
ballistic missile defence station and has contributed troops in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
The U.S. military, which says the defence station is needed
as protection against Iran rather than to threaten Russia,
switched on the $800 million Romanian part of the shield in
2015. Another part of the shield was due to be built in Poland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow views the
missile shield in eastern Europe as a "great danger" and Moscow
will be forced to respond by enhancing its own missile strike
capability.
(Editing by Keith Weir)