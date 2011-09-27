REFILE-UPDATE 1-Romarco to raise C$80.5 mln in equity offering

(Refiles to add currency symbol in first bullet point)

* To sell 70 mln shares at C$1.15 each

* Offering at 4 pct discount to stock's Monday closing

* Bought deal to fund development of Haile Gold mine

* Underwriters led by National Bank Financial, BMO Capital

Sept 27 Gold exploration company Romarco Minerals said it would raise C$80.5 million in a discounted bought deal to fund the development of its flagship Haile Gold mine in South Carolina.

The company will sell 70 million common shares at C$1.15 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc and BMO Capital Markets. The offering price is about 4 percent lower than the stock's Monday close of C$1.20.

The underwriters can also choose to buy 10.5 million additional common shares within 30 days after the offering closes on or about Oct. 19, Romarco said in a statement.

In a bought deal, an underwriter or syndicate buys shares from a company before selling them on to the public, reducing risk and uncertainty for the issuer.

In February, the Canadian miner finished a feasibility study on its Haile gold project in South Carolina. Romarco had acquired the Haile mine from Kinross Gold in 2007. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)