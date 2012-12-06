UPDATE 1-Rona says looking to sell assets, focus on distribution

* Company says will return to roots as distributor
* Rona promises simpler structure, quarterly updates
* Shares rise almost 2 percent
By Euan Rocha
Dec 6 Canadian hardware retailer and distributor
Rona Inc will sell assets and simplify its operations
as part of a back-to-its-roots strategy designed to turn its
fortunes around, the company's interim chief executive said on
Thursday.
Dominique Boies, who took the reins at Rona following last
month's exit of long-time CEO Robert Dutton, said he plans to
bring profit margins in line with industry standards with his
changes, which will shift the company's focus back to its roots
as a hardware distributor.
Rona, Canada's largest distributor and retailer of hardware,
home renovation and gardening products, has grown through a
series of strategic acquisitions.
But the Quebec-based company has stumbled in recent years
amid strong competition from U.S. giants Home Depot and
Lowe's Cos Inc, and earlier this year it was the target
of an unsolicited C$1.8 billion ($1.82 billion) takeover
proposal from Lowe's.
Lowe's withdrew its proposal in mid-September in the face of
stiff opposition from both provincial politicians in Quebec and
from many of Rona's independent dealers.
Dutton stepped down early last month, soon after the
company announced yet another quarter of disappointing results,
a departure that prompted speculation that the company could be
back in play.
NEW DIRECTION
Rona gave no hint of that in Thursday's statement, but Boies
acknowledged the company's operations have become too complex.
"RONA's nationwide growth did not come without a certain
level of complexity," he said.
He said Rona plans to simplify its business model and boost
its focus on distribution as it disposes of non-core assets and
redeploys capital.
The company will offer quarterly updates on its initiatives
and performance, and Boies said he will meet with investors and
stakeholders in coming weeks to discuss Rona's strategic and
financial priorities.
Last month, following the disappointing results, Invesco
Canada Ltd, one of Rona's largest investors, called for
the removal of the company's board.
Rona did not say if it has begun talks with Invesco. Shares
in Rona rose 2.7 percent to C$10.42 soon after the Toronto Stock
Exchange opened on Thursday.