Top Rona shareholder Invesco seeks to replace board

Nov 14 One of Rona Inc's biggest shareholders said on Wednesday it plans to request a shareholder meeting to replace the Canadian home improvement chain's board of directors.

Invesco Canada Ltd controls about 10.16 percent of Rona, it said in a release.

Rona's longtime chief executive, Robert Dutton, stepped down on Friday following disappointing quarterly results, reviving speculation that the company is in play.

