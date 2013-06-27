版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rona announces restructuring and reorganization measures

(Corrects headline, which previously said the company is cutting 200 jobs)

June 27 June 27 Rona Inc : * Announces recovery plan to accelerate network optimization and improve profitability * Announces new restructuring and reorganization measures to ramp up the recovery and improve profitability * New measures are expected to generate annualized cost-savings of $70 million * Plans include closure, by the end of 2013, of 11 non-profitable stores: eight in Ontario and three in British Columbia * Plans for a further reduction of 125 jobs in the four administrative centres in Canada were announced to employees last week * New measures will require pre-tax restructuring costs and charges of approximately $95 million to be recorded in Q2 2013 * A total of $220 million in adjustments, of which about $195 million represent non-cash items, will be recorded in Q2 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)
