UPDATE 1-Chief executive of Canada's Rona steps down

* Lowe's withdrew takeover proposal in September
* Lowe's says no recent talks with Rona
* Robert Dutton has been chief executive since 1992
Nov 9 Canadian home-improvement retailer and
distributor Rona Inc, which earlier this year rejected
a takeover offer from U.S.-based rival Lowe's Cos Inc,
said on Friday its longtime chief executive, Robert Dutton, was
stepping down.
The news could signal a change in strategy at Rona, which
has argued that its own turnaround plan is best for
shareholders.
Shares of Rona were up 7.6 percent at C$10.06 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Lowe's spokeswoman Chris Ahearn said there had not been any
recent talks with Rona.
"Since we withdrew our proposal to work with the Rona board,
there have been no further discussions," she said.
Rona, which reported a surprise drop in quarterly profit on
Wednesday, did not say why Dutton was leaving.
Lowe's withdrew its C$1.8 billion proposal, which never made
it to formal offer stage, in September in the face of opposition
from Rona, politicians in the retailer's home province of Quebec
and a large group of Rona's independent dealers.
The company said Chief Financial Officer Dominique Boies
would be acting CEO and that the board has hired headhunting
firm Korn/Ferry International to look for a successor.
Dutton, who joined Rona in 1977, became chief executive in
1992.