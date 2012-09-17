版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 19:16 BJT

Lowe's withdraws C$1.8 billion offer to acquire Rona

Sept 17 Lowe's Cos Inc said on Monday that it had withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) offer to acquire Canadian competitor Rona Inc after stiff opposition to the unsolicited bid.

"It is unfortunate that the Rona board of directors did not recognize the important economic and commercial benefits of this proposal for its stakeholders and for Canada," the U.S. home improvement chain in a statement.

Rona, Canada's home-grown answer to Lowe's and Home Depot Inc, said the C$14.50-a-share proposal was not the best deal for its stockholders.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐