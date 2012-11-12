Rona denies report of offer from Lowe's

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 12 Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc said it "categorically denied" report published in newspaper La Presse on Saturday suggesting that it had received a buyout offer from U.S.-based rival Lowe's Cos Inc.
Rona said it has not received any proposal of any kind from Lowe's and there have been no new buyout discussion between the two companies.
Lowe's withdrew its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) proposal to buy Rona in mid-September, after opposition from politicians in Rona's home province of Quebec and from its dealers.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.