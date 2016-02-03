版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 19:08 BJT

Lowe's to buy Canada's Rona in C$3.2 bln deal

Feb 3 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc said it would buy Rona Inc in an all-cash deal valued at C$3.2 billion ($2.28 billion) to expand its presence in Canada.

Lowe's will pay C$24 per share for Rona's common shares, more than double the stock's closing on Tuesday. The deal also include a C$20 per share cash payment for Rona's preferred shares. ($1 = 1.4012 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐