Rona cuts more jobs, closes stores in restructuring plan

TORONTO, June 27 Rona Inc, Canada's top home-improvement retailer and distributor, will close stores, cut jobs and reduce costs in the second phase of a restructuring plan designed to return it to profitability, the company said on Thursday.

Rona said it plans to close 11 unprofitable stores; reduce administrative, marketing, merchandising and distribution expenses; and cut a further 125 administrative jobs.

The job cuts are on top of the 200 that Rona announced in February, when it also outlined plans to expand its distribution business and scale back its big-box store strategy outside the province of Quebec.

Rona hopes the new strategy will help it counter the threat from U.S. competitors Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc .

Rona transformed itself from a modest Quebec hardware distributor to a national retailer in the 1990s, making a string of acquisitions as big-box home-improvement retailers like Home Depot arrived in Canada. But its sales have languished since the 2008-09 recession and Rona has struggled.

The company, which rebuffed an unsolicited C$1.8 billion ($1.72 billion) takeover proposal from Lowe's last August, has come under intense investor pressure due to its weak results. It reacted by shuffling its board in January and promised drastic moves to improve performance.