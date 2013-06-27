UPDATE 1-Canada's Rona cuts more jobs, closes stores in restructuring

By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 27 Rona Inc, Canada's
biggest home-improvement retailer and distributor, will close
stores, cut jobs and reduce costs in the second phase of a
restructuring plan designed to return it to profitability, the
company said on Thursday.
Rona said it plans to close 11 unprofitable stores; reduce
administrative, marketing, merchandising and distribution costs;
and cut a further 125 administrative jobs.
The job cuts are on top of the 200 that Rona announced in
February, when it also outlined plans to expand its distribution
business and scale back its big-box store strategy outside the
province of Quebec. Rona hopes the new strategy will help it
counter the threat from U.S. competitors Home Depot Inc
and Lowe's Cos Inc .
Rona transformed itself from a modest Quebec hardware
distributor to a national retailer in the 1990s, making a string
of acquisitions as big-box home-improvement retailers like Home
Depot arrived in Canada. But its sales have languished since the
2008-09 recession and Rona has struggled.
The company, which rebuffed an unsolicited C$1.8 billion
($1.72 billion) takeover proposal from Lowe's last August, has
come under intense investor pressure due to its weak results. It
reacted by shuffling its board in January and promised drastic
moves to improve performance.
In March, the company named former Metro executive
Robert Sawyer as its new chief executive. And earlier this month
it announced the sale of its plumbing, heating, ventilation and
air conditioning business to Emco Corp.
Rona said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale of its
commercial and professional division to reduce debt. The move
will also allow the company to focus on its core retail and
distribution business in the construction and renovation market.
SAVINGS FROM LATEST CUTS
Rona said it expects the latest cuts to save about C$70
million annually. The new measures will require the company to
book pre-tax restructuring costs, asset impairment and other
non-recurring charges of about C$95 million in the second
quarter of 2013.
This is on top of the pre-tax charge of about C$125 million
tied to the sale of its commercial and professional division
announced earlier this month.
As a result, a total of C$220 million in adjustments, of
which about C$195 million represent non-cash items, will be
recorded in the second quarter, Rona said.
Despite the recent moves, shares in Rona have fallen nearly
20 percent over the last six months. The stock, which closed at
C$9.71 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, rose 1
percent to C$9.81 in early trading on Thursday.