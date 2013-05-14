Rona posts bigger loss, revenue dips

May 14 Canada's top home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as it grappled with a restructuring, rising building material costs and difficult market conditions.

Rona said its adjusted net loss was 19 Canadian cents a share, up from 11 Canadian cents a share in the same period last year.

Rona, which has a new chief executive in charge of overhauling the company, said revenue dipped 0.5 percent to C$929.4 million ($929.40 million).