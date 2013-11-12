UPDATE 1-Canada's Rona profit up as cost-cutting plan takes effect

By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Nov 12 Struggling Canadian home
improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported
a bigger quarterly profit on Tuesday as it cut costs, but
competition and cooling new home construction hurt sales.
The Boucherville, Quebec-based company, facing a raft of
challenges as it works through an aggressive restructuring plan,
said its results were helped by on-target cost savings, but
revenue declined on store closures and a sales slump at
established stores.
The company noted ground breaking on new single-family homes
shrank significantly in its home province in the three months
ending Sept. 29. Rona earns nearly 50 percent of its revenue in
Quebec.
Rona, which also announced a share buy-back on Tuesday that
helped support the stock, has underperformed its peers in a
tough market dominated by big U.S. retailers like Home Depot Inc
and Lowe's Co Ltd.
As part of a recovery plan announced in late June, the
retailer said it generated annualized cost savings of C$63
million ($60 million), primarily due to job cuts, cheaper
administration services and closing money-losing stores.
Last month, it also completed the sale of its plumbing,
heating, ventilation and air conditioning division to Talisker
Plumbing Corp for C$214 million.
On Monday, Rona said it was acquiring the 49 percent stake
in a family-run business that it did not already own. Financial
terms of the purchase of Groupe Coupal, which operates under the
banner Materiaux Coupal and sells lumber and building materials
to contractors, were not disclosed.
SALES SLUMP
Rona said it net income rose to C$30 million, or 25 Canadian
cents per share, from C$5.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents per
share earned during the same period last year.
Revenue slid 4.3 percent to C$1.17 billion, primarily due to
$18.2 million in lost sales from store closures and a 2.4
percent decline in sales at established stores.
The slide was partially offset by new store openings, which
contributed C$3.5 million in revenue for the quarter.
Adjusted net earnings were 25 Canadian cents per share
versus 28 Canadian cents per share in 2012.
On average, analysts expected earnings of per share of 30
Canadian cents and sales of C$1.25 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also trimmed selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) expenses by C$21 million in the third quarter and cut
inventory by C$114.4 million.
Rona said it was using proceeds from its sale to Talisker
and free cash flow worth more than C$150 million to launch a
share buy back of up to 10 percent of its public float.
Rona shares, which have climbed some 25 percent since late
June, just before the announcement of its recovery plan, were up
1.8 percent at C$12.22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early
afternoon trading on Tuesday.