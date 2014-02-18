Rona results hit by weather, decline in home building

TORONTO Feb 18 Rona Inc, a Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor, reported lower quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday as same-store sales fell due to extreme winter weather and a decline in home-building.

The company reported adjusted net income, attributable to participating shares, of C$4.6 million ($4.20 million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from C$6.4 million, or 5 Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.

Total revenue declined to C$941.1 billion from C$1.07 billion a year earlier.

There were 13 weeks in the fourth quarter ended Dec 29, 2013, versus 14 weeks, during the same quarter in 2012.