UPDATE 1-China Rongsheng flags full-year loss as shipping slump takes toll

* Expects substantial loss
* Says result of conservative sales strategy
* Spokesman says no confirmed new orders for H2 2013
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Dec 4 China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group, the country's largest private
shipbuilder, said on Wednesday it expects to report a
substantial full-year loss just months after it appealed to the
government for financial help.
The struggling shipbuilder said this year an unspecified
number of workers had been made redundant and it reported a net
loss of 1.3 billion yuan ($213 million) for the first half of
the year amid a prolonged industry slump.
"The company believes that the net loss is primarily
attributable to the decrease in revenue as a result of the
company's conservative sales strategy under the current trough
stage of the shipbuilding market," China Rongsheng said in a
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Analysts have said the company could be the biggest casualty
of a local shipbuilding industry suffering from overcapacity and
shrinking orders amid a global shipping downturn.
Workers at Rongsheng's Nantong shipyard in eastern China
told Reuters on Wednesday that morale was low, with some
employees complaining about a shortage of work.
"If the situation goes on as it is, I'm going to have to
look elsewhere for work," said a painter employed at the plant,
adding there had been no jobs for him to do in three weeks. He
declined to be named for fear of losing his job.
SHIP ORDERS
Greek ship owner Dryships Inc has already questioned whether
some of the ships on order at China Rongsheng will be delivered,
which could hit its revenue and profitability next year.
Dryships has four dry bulk carriers on order at the company's
shipbuilding subsidiary, Jiangsu Rongsheng Heavy Industries,
that are due for delivery in 2014.
"The deliveries of these vessels are severely delayed," said
Ziad Nakhleh, Dryships chief financial officer, during a
third-quarter results presentation last month.
China Rongsheng, which sought financial help from the
government in July, has said it won only two shipbuilding orders
worth $55.6 million last year when its target was $1.8 billion
worth of contracts.
It told Reuters on Tuesday it had received firm orders for
two large capesize dry bulk ships in the first half of 2013.
A shipbuilding source said: "The shipyard has had no
confirmed orders since June 30 because payment terms and
contract prices were still unfavorable. But China Rongsheng has
signed some letters of intent which have yet to be transformed
into confirmed orders."
A company spokesman told Reuters late on Wednesday that the
shipyard had no confirmed new orders so far in the second half
of the year. He declined to elaborate.
The spokesman said the company had delivered 7 vessels, with
a total of 1.5 million dead weight tonnes (DWT), in the first
half of 2013, and had delivered at least two 380,000-DWT class
very large ore carriers in the second half of the year.
Rongsheng's profit warning was made after the close of
trading in Hong Kong.
Its shares had fallen 1.7 percent in trading on Wednesday,
lagging a 0.8 percent loss in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
. They have fallen 7.3 percent so far this year.