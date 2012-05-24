New Issue-Roofing Supply sells $200 mln notes

May 24 Roofing Supply Group, LLC and Roofing Supply Finance, Inc. on Thursday sold $200 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, UBS, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROOFING SUPPLY AMT $200 MLN COUPON 10 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/31/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 863 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS