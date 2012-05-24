版本:
New Issue-Roofing Supply sells $200 mln notes

May 24 Roofing Supply Group, LLC and
Roofing Supply Finance, Inc. on Thursday sold $200 million of
senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, UBS, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ROOFING SUPPLY 	
	
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 10 PCT      MATURITY    06/01/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 10 PCT       SETTLEMENT  05/31/2012	
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 863 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

