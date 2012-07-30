Roper Industries to buy Sunquest Information Systems for $1.4 bln

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
July 30 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it will buy Sunquest Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory software services to healthcare providers, for about $1.4 billion in cash.
Roper said it expects the deal to immediately add to earnings and to generate about $140 million of earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization in 2013.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017