版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 19:11 BJT

Roper Industries to buy Sunquest Information Systems for $1.4 bln

July 30 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it will buy Sunquest Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory software services to healthcare providers, for about $1.4 billion in cash.

Roper said it expects the deal to immediately add to earnings and to generate about $140 million of earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization in 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐