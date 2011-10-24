UPDATE 1-Roper Industries Q3 profit up; raises 2011 outlook

(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper
Industries Inc posted a higher quarterly profit and
raised its full-year outlook.
Roper forecast 2011 profit of $4.29-$4.33 a share, up from
its prior view of $4.20-$4.30 a share.
The company makes medical and scientific imaging devices,
industrial pumps, radio frequency products and fluid testing
equipment.
Roper's third-quarter net income was $110.3 million, or
$1.12 a share, compared with $84.3 million, or 87 cents a share,
a year ago.
Sales rose 18 percent to $712.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.08 a share on
revenue of $719 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
