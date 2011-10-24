UPDATE 1-Roper Industries Q3 profit up; raises 2011 outlook

(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook.

Roper forecast 2011 profit of $4.29-$4.33 a share, up from its prior view of $4.20-$4.30 a share.

The company makes medical and scientific imaging devices, industrial pumps, radio frequency products and fluid testing equipment.

Roper's third-quarter net income was $110.3 million, or $1.12 a share, compared with $84.3 million, or 87 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 18 percent to $712.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.08 a share on revenue of $719 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane) (ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)