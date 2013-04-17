Roper Industries to buy healthcare services company for $1 bln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it would buy healthcare services company Managed Health Care Associates Inc for $1 billion in an all-cash deal to expand its presence in the healthcare market.
Roper said the deal, expected to be completed within 30 days, would add $95 million in earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization in the first year after the acquisition.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.