版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 04:40 BJT

Roper Industries to buy healthcare services company for $1 bln

April 17 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it would buy healthcare services company Managed Health Care Associates Inc for $1 billion in an all-cash deal to expand its presence in the healthcare market.

Roper said the deal, expected to be completed within 30 days, would add $95 million in earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization in the first year after the acquisition.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐